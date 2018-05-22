

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection two separate stabbings on the TTC this weekend.

The first stabbing occurred at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Islington Avenue and Winnipeg Road, near Bloor Street West.

According to police, the man boarded a TTC bus in the area and was involved in a verbal altercation with the driver of the bus.

At one point, police allege the suspect broke the head off of a toothbrush and stabbed the driver in the cheek.

The man fled the area southbound on Islington Avenue.

About 12 hours later, police say the same suspect stabbed a 46-year-old man at Spadina Station in what was described as an unprovoked attack.

Police say the suspect approached the victim from behind in a pedestrian tunnel and stabbed him with an unknown object before fleeing the station.

Investigators announced Tuesday morning that 22-year-old Liam Mitchell McCallum, of no fixed address, had been arrested in connection with the case.

Police say he is facing a “number of charges” but have not stated what the charges will be.

More details are expected to be released later this morning.