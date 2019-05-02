

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Toronto man is facing charges after a 27-year-old man was stabbed in a residential area of north Oshawa early on Thursday morning.

Durham Regional Police say that at 2:30 a.m., officers were called to Chevron Prince Path, near Simcoe Street North and Britannia Avenue, for a report of a stabbing.

Officers said the victim was involved in an altercation with two suspects where he was stabbed. Both suspects fled the scene prior to emergency crews arriving.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

One suspect was found inside a nearby home and detained.

Police identified him as William Donovan of Toronto. He was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A second suspect is sought but no description was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Graff at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1831.