

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot multiple times behind a building in Etobicoke early on Friday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Dixon Road and Dixington Crescent, east of Islington Avenue, just after 1 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.

Insp. Paul Rinkoff said they arrived to find the male victim lying behind a building suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Paramedics said he was conscious and awake when they transported him.

“So right now we are looking at suspects and mode of transportation,” Rinkoff told reporters at the scene.

He said they are looking for video footage from the time of the incident as well as eyewitnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.