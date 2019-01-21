

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a daylight shooting in the city’s east-end earlier this month.

The shooting occurred near Kington Road and Woodbine Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Police say two men were inside a vehicle that was stopped at a red light in the area when they were shot.

The victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the alleged gunman exited a black Mercedes and fled the area on foot.

Two other suspects also fled from the vehicle but were later arrested, police previously confirmed.

According to police, John Okoro, a 23-year-old Toronto resident, was arrested in connection with the shooting on Jan. 18. He was taken into custody in Barrie on an unrelated matter.

He is facing several charges, including attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder, pointing a firearm, using a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, and discharging a firearm with the intent to wound or endanger life.

Anyone with new information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.