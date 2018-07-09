

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing in Midtown late last month.

The incident took place at around 3:30 p.m. on June 29 in the concourse level of a commercial building near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Police allege that a male suspect engaged in an “unprovoked verbal altercation” with the victim and when the fight escalated, the male suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim three times.

According to investigators, the suspect and victim did not know one another and the interaction between the two was “brief.”

Earlier this month, police released images of the suspect in hopes that members of the public could identify him.

On Monday, police confirmed that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in the case.

The suspect, identified by police as Andrew Senechal, of Toronto, is facing three charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and theft under $5,000.