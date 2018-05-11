

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 23-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged in relation to the stabbing of a 22-year-old man in North York’s Willowdale area earlier this week.

At about 7 p.m. on May 8, police were called to the Empress Walk shopping centre for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a 22-year-old male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Witnesses told police a fight occurred nearby about an hour prior to police being called, in the Princess Park and Doris Avenue area. Investigators believe this incident is related to the stabbing incident.

That same evening, police arrested a suspect they identified as Birhan Imam.

He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

Imam is expected to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on May 24.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers.