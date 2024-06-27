A 23-year-old man has died of his injuries after multiple shots were fired at a housing complex in North York's Shawnee Park area overnight.

It happened on Cherokee Boulevard, in the area of Victoria Park and Finch avenues, shortly before 3 a.m. Toronto police said multiple residents in the area called police to report the sound of gunshots.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were called to the area and that they subsequently rushed one adult to hospital with critical injuries.

Police later confirmed that the victim, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at hospital.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

"We're in the very early stages of our investigation and we're looking for people to come forward with any kind of information," Det. Sajeev Nair told reporters outside the complex Thursday morning.

Nair confirmed multiple shots were fired and said he believes the shooting was targeted.

"Several witnesses called in and reported that there were two suspects shooting another male victim," he said.

Nair said he couldn't say whether the victim lived at the complex.

One woman who lives in the area said she heard around 10 shots fired in quick succession around 2:45 a.m.

"I didn't want to believe it was gunshots. I thought it was fireworks," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified.

She said she then heard someone scream "they shot him."

A heavy police presence was visible at the scene early Thursday, with yellow police tape cordoning off an area outside the building, and many officers on site. Multiple evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

There is no information so far about the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.