A 23-year-old man has died of his injuries after a shooting at a housing complex in North York's Shawnee Park area overnight.

It happened on Cherokee Boulevard, in the area of Victoria Park and Finch avenues, shortly before 3 a.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were called to the area and that they subsequently rushed one adult to hospital with critical injuries.

Toronto Police later confirmed that the victim, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at hospital.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

A heavy police presence was visible at the scene early Thursday, with yellow police tape cordoning off an area outside the building, and many officers on site.

There is no information so far about suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.