

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are seeking the public's help in finding a 23-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 1:25 p.m.

It is alleged that a man and a woman pulled into a fast-food restaurant parking lot when without provocation, the man stabbed the woman.

Police said he then fled the area on foot.

The suspect has been identified as Dazel Decosta Henry of Toronto.

Police said he is considered armed, violent, and dangerous.

Henry is described as six-foot-tall, weighs 200 pounds, with a stocky build, black afro and a black moustache.

He was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweater with stripes down the arm and a logo on the chest. Henry was also wearing black track pants and sneakers with yellow detailing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.