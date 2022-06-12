Toronto police are looking for a 23-year-old man who allegedly intentionally started a fire at a North York residence last week.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Sentinel and Assiniboine roads on June 7 after a fire broke out.

Police said a man allegedly deliberately set the home on fire and fled the scene.

On Sunday, police identified the suspect as David Enoch Johnson. He is wanted for arson endangering life, and failing to comply with a release order.

Johnson is described as five-foot-seven with a slim build and short black hair with small braids.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).