

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection to a random and unprovoked assault on a woman in broad daylight on Queen West last week.

Investigators say that shortly after 9 a.m. on May 17, a 42-year-old woman was walking in the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue, using her cell phone.

Police said a male assailant not known to her approached and allegedly struck her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect then fled the scene heading north on Spadina before turning on Bulwer Street and heading east.

Images and a surveillance video of the suspect were released on Tuesday.

On Friday morning, a suspect identified by police as 24-year-old Oshae Geddes of Toronto was arrested.

He was charged with assault causing bodily harm and breach of recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Friday.