Durham police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at an Oshawa bar earlier this month that left a woman dead.

In the early morning of Dec. 4, police said a 19-year-old woman was stabbed outside a bar in the area of Park Road South and Malaga Road.

The woman, identified as Teil-lyn Cook of Pickering, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto, where she died days later.

Police said the suspect fled in a black pick-up truck.

In an update on Thursday, police said investigators had identified a suspect in the region’s 15th homicide of the year.

The suspect, Mallek Morgan of Pickering, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5402 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.