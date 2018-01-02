

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say a 24-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of his 49-year-old father in Markham on Monday.

In a news release issued Tuesday, York Regional Police say officers were called to a home in the area of Bayview Avenue and Highway 407 in Markham for reports of an injured person.

When police arrived, officers found a man who was not breathing and wasn’t conscious.

First-responders attempted to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s 24-year-old son was subsequently charged in connection with the death.

In an effort to protect the identities of additional children and witnesses involved, police say they will not be releasing the names of the victim or accused.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact York Regional Police’s homicide unit.