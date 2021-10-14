

The Canadian Press





A 24-year-old man in St. Catharines, Ont., is facing charges after police allege he deliberately damaged a statue of Harriet Tubman.

Police say a man went to the Salem Chapel British Methodist Episcopal Church on Sunday and intentionally damaged the statue.

Investigators said at the time there was no indication the incident was motivated by hate.

Police say a suspect was arrested Wednesday and charged with mischief over $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

He's been released from custody pending a court hearing.