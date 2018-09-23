

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in St. Catharines early Sunday morning.

Niagara Regional Police say a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds near St. Paul Street and Queen Street at around 1:40 a.m.

He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but was subsequently transported to an out-of-town hospital for treatment.

A suspect, according to police, was seen fleeing westbound in the area of St. Paul and Ontario streets.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a black male in his early 20s with a slender build. He was reportedly wearing a dark blue, hooded track suit with a sold white strip down the side of the jacket and pants.

The major crime and criminal investigations branch are investigating the incident.

St. Paul Street has been shut down from Ontario Street to James Street and Queen Street is blocked from St. Paul Street to King Street.

Witnesses are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.