Man, 25, charged after Cadillac containing guns found near Yonge and Eg
Four firearms and ammunition seized near Yonge and Eglinton on Dec. 21 are shown in a TPS handout image.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 13, 2020 11:44AM EST
A 25-year-old Toronto man has been charged with a raft of offences in connection with the discovery of guns inside a Cadillac parked near the city’s Yonge and Eglinton area last month.
Toronto police say that on Dec. 21, they began investigating a white 1992 Cadillac DeVille sedan located in the Yonge and Eglinton area.
They later searched the vehicle and allegedly found four guns, brass knuckles and a large amount of ammunition of various calibres inside.
The firearms located were a sawed-off 12-gauge pump action shotgun, a 7.62mm SKS semi-automatic rifle with an adjustable stock, and two black semi-automatic handguns.
On Tuesday, Jan. 8, police say they arrested a suspect they identified as David Leonard Abraham.
He was charged with 22 offences including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, tampering with a serial number, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and careless storage of ammunition.
He appeared in court at College Park on Jan. 9.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5300.