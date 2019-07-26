

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





A 25-year-old man is in custody in connection with a stabbing aboard a TTC streetcar on Queen West earlier this month that investigators described as being “without any provocation.”

The stabbing occurred on board the 501 streetcar as it was passing through the Queen and John streets area at around 10:35 p.m. on July 15.

Police say that the victim was sitting down when the suspect came up behind him and stabbed him multiple times “without any provocation.”

The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was bleeding heavily after the incident, police say. He was eventually transported to hospital in serious condition.

Investigators released surveillance camera images of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, police arrested a suspect identified as John Proudfoot.

He was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Thursday.