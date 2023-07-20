One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Jamestown.

Police say the shooting occurred just before midnight in a townhouse complex on Orpington Crescent, located in northwest Toronto.

It is alleged that prior to the shooting, there was a gathering of 20-25 people.

One person, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene. Polie say "many" of the people involved fled the scene by the time investigators arrived.

A suspect description has not yet been released. Police say a vehicle, a dark SUV with a possibly broken window, was seen driving south on Orpington Crescent.

Police say the investigation has been passed off to the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit.