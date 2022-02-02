

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police say they've charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of an infant in Norfolk County, Ont.

They say paramedics responded to a medical call on March 28 last year and took a three-month-old child to a hospital.

The infant was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers arrested a 25-year-old Norfolk County man on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree murder.

They say he is in custody.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.