

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition early this morning after a stabbing in Jamestown.

The incident occurred in the area of Orpington Crescent, near Albion and Martin Grove roads, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics say a man was found at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The victim, who is believed to be 25 years old, underwent surgery at a Toronto trauma centre on Tuesday morning.

His condition has improved and he is expected to survive.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are currently reviewing security camera footage at the building where the incident took place.