

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 25-year-old man is dead and another male suspect is in custody after a stabbing occurred inside Kennedy subway station on Saturday evening.

Toronto police say they were called to a parking lot outside Kennedy Station just after 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of two to three males fighting.

Police said area security broke up the fight before they arrived but one male was found there suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics said he was rushed to hospital via emergency run but was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene.

Homicide detectives have been called to investigate the incident.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross says Kennedy Station is closed to the public and the Scarborough LRT is down. Shuttle buses are running to all stations.

"The TTC is assisting police with their investigation into this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family," Ross said.