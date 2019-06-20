

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Toronto man faces a charge of attempted murder in relation to the stabbing of a 13-year-old boy outside a coffee shop in the Fort York area last month.

Police say that on May 3, they were called to 2 Bruyeres Mews, off of Bathurst Street, for a report of a stabbing.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 13-year-old boy in life-threatening condition. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

On Monday, a 26-year-old suspect identified as Jemar Holmes surrendered to police.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and selling cannabis to a young person.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Monday morning.