Man, 26, charged in stabbing of boy outside Fort York coffee shop
Jemar Holmes, 26, is shown in a handout image. (TPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:28PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:29PM EDT
A Toronto man faces a charge of attempted murder in relation to the stabbing of a 13-year-old boy outside a coffee shop in the Fort York area last month.
Police say that on May 3, they were called to 2 Bruyeres Mews, off of Bathurst Street, for a report of a stabbing.
Emergency crews arrived to find a 13-year-old boy in life-threatening condition. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.
On Monday, a 26-year-old suspect identified as Jemar Holmes surrendered to police.
He was charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and selling cannabis to a young person.
He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Monday morning.