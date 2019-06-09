Man, 26, critical after Scarborough Village stabbing
Police investigate a stabbing in the area of Kingston Road and Scarborough Golf Club Road Sunday June 9, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 7:05AM EDT
A 26-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight stabbing in Scarborough Village.
It happened in the area of Kingston Road and Scarborough Golf Club Road at around 3:30 a.m.
One person has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.
The motive for the stabbing is not yet clear.