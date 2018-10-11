

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man was fatally gunned down in the driveway of his family home in Downsview on Thursday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Tavistock Road and Keele Street.

Upon arrival at the scene on Camborne Avenue, officers said they located a male victim with obvious signs of trauma inside a vehicle on the driveway of the home he shared with his mother. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

City councillor Maria Augimeri identified the male victim as Roy Zamora after speaking with his mother.

“Roy was a very good boy. He was an excellent student studying business at Ryerson University. His friends, his girlfriend, his family, his cousins, his aunts, his mother are distraught because they can see no reason for this – there was nothing to have caused this,” she said outside of their family home.

Family, friends and neighbours gathered at the crime scene following the deadly shooting to pay their respects.

“This beautiful child could be my son,”neighbour Linda Paternostro said. “It’s disgusting what’s going on.”

A grey vehicle with two male suspects inside was seen fleeing the area eastbound after the gunshots rang out, police said. No further descriptions of the suspects have been provided.

Roads have been blocked off as an investigation is conducted.

Zamora’s death is being investigated as the city’s 85th homicide of 2018.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.