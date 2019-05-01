

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man is dead following a daylight shooting at a residence in Rexdale.

Police were first called to an address near John Garland and Humber College boulevards just before 2 p.m. for a report of unknown trouble.

Police say that the victim was found unresponsive at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was not transported to hospital.

Family members have since him as Blain Grindley.

“Blaine was a wonderful young man, extremely quiet, just kept to himself,” Marcus Martinez, who is the pastor at a church attended by Grindley’s family told CP24 at the scene on Wednesday afternoon. “He had wonderful parents. His mother is a god-fearing woman, his father was hard working people. It is a loss to our society. He is a wonderful young man that will be missed in our community.”

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.

Police are currently on scene.