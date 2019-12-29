

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have now identified the man fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke condo building early Friday morning.

In a news release issued Sunday, investigators confirmed that 26-year-old Domonic Romal Kelly was shot and killed while seated inside a parked vehicle near a building at 6 Eva Road, located near Highway 427 and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Police say suspects in a dark-coloured, four-door SUV pulled up beside Kelly’s car at around 1 a.m. and fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle before taking off.

Kelly was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run but later died.

Several residents previously told CP24 that the shots were so intense that it sounded like they had come from an automatic weapon.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions and no arrests have been made.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the homicide or has dash camera footage of the area to contact investigators.