A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police allege he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a store in Vaughan Mills shopping centre.

A release issued by York Regional Police (YRP) Wednesday says an investigation was launched on May 22 after officers received a report that a young girl had been sexually assaulted near Jane Street and Rutherford Road in Vaughan, Ont.

The suspect, identified Wednesday as Alexander Simonelli, was located in the mall that same day, police said, and placed into custody.

Simonelli has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said they released Simonelli’s photo on Wednesday as they believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

Anyone with additional information is being asked by police to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071.