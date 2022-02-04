A 27-year-old man is in custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead in a parking lot in Mississauga earlier this week.

At around 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 2, officers were called to conduct a wellness check on a woman found in a parking lot outside a commercial building near Dundas Street West and Mavis Road.

When officers arrived on scene, the woman was located with obvious signs of trauma and she was pronounced dead.

Police have now charged 27-year-old Yinglin Li, of Mississauga, with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton today.

The victim has been identified as a woman from Mississauga but police say they are not releasing her name until next-of-kin has been notified.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there are no additional suspects being sought at this time,” Peel police said in a news release issued Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video footage of the area on Feb. 2 to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.