

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 27-year-old man has been pronounced dead after two trucks collided on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

The collision happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 403, near Mavis Road, at around 2:20 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a vehicle hauling a septic tank slammed into a disabled transport truck that was being attended to by a maintenance crew on the right shoulder of the highway.

One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries, while a second person was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly afterwards, Schmidt said one of the victims, who was from Milton, was pronounced dead in hospital.

The Ministry of Transportation said some sort of fluid spilled on the road as a result of the crash.

All eastbound lanes of Highway 403 are currently closed at Mavis Road. The closure is expected to last for several hours.