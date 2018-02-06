

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 27-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Uxbridge on Monday night.

The crash occurred at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Ashworth Road and Regional Road 1.

Durham Regional Police said a green Dodge Caravan was heading northbound on Regional Road 1 when it collided with a red Volkswagen Golf that was heading southbound.

The 27-year-old driver of the Golf was airlifted to St. Michaels’s Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries and remains in hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Caravan was not injured but remained on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

The traffic services branch of the Durham Regional Police Service attended the scene on Tuesday morning to collect evidence.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.