

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting at an after-hours club in the Five Points area that left a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police were called to Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road at about 5 a.m. Jan. 1 for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

He was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and survived.

Investigators named a suspect, Leo Soloman Martin, several days after the incident.

On Wednesday, Soloman Martin of Toronto was arrested and charged with offences including attempted murder, pointing a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent to wound.

He appeared in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Thursday morning.