Man, 28, arrested after New Year’s Day shooting in Five Points
Leo Solomon Martin, 28, of Toronto, is wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation. (Toronto police handout)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 3:34PM EST
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting at an after-hours club in the Five Points area that left a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police were called to Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road at about 5 a.m. Jan. 1 for a report of a shooting.
They arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.
He was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and survived.
Investigators named a suspect, Leo Soloman Martin, several days after the incident.
On Wednesday, Soloman Martin of Toronto was arrested and charged with offences including attempted murder, pointing a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent to wound.
He appeared in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Thursday morning.