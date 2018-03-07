

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man has been arrested following what police described as a “very aggressive” interaction with a parking enforcement officer near Casa Loma.

The officer was issuing parking tickets in the area of Ardwold Gate and Spadina Road at around 11 a.m. on Monday when the alleged incident took place.

After issuing a parking ticket to a vehicle, the parking enforcement officer was assaulted.

Police were called to the scene where they arrested a suspect identified as Brampton-resident Paul Saavedra.

He has been charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer.

Saavedra is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.