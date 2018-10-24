

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old Oshawa man back in June.

At about 2 a.m. on June 6, Durham Regional Police were called to a home and car dealership at Bloor Street and Ritson Road for a report of shots fired.

They entered the home and found Kyle David Baker suffering from a single gunshot wound.

They attempted to resuscitate him but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police said a suspect identified as Sahilan Surendran, of no fixed address, was taken into custody and charged with one count of second degree murder.

He will appear in court sometime on Wednesday.

Anyone with new information about the incident is asked to call Det. Horrocks or Det. McDermott at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5418.