

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Scarborough earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Brimley and Pitfield roads, south of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 10 a.m. on March 13 after receiving reports of unknown trouble.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to a trauma centre.

One of the victims, identified as 33-year-old Toronto resident Theepa Seevaratnam, was later pronounced dead.

The other woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said that a suspect was taken into custody on March 30.

Steadley Kerr, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.