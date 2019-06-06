

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man is still fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot multiple times and collapsed in the parking lot of a bar in Mississauga late on Wednesday night.

Const. Akhil Mooken says police were called at 11:24 p.m. to a plaza at Britannia Road and Douguy Boulevard for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find the victim lying in the parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre where he remains.

Mooken said officers have reached some witnesses, but believe there are many more who have not yet come forward given that the shooting occurred after the end of the Toronto Raptors’ Game 3 against Golden State.

“Like most establishments I think it’s safe to assume it was crowded with fans.

Mooken said investigators have not gathered any evidence to suggest the shooting was random, and need more witnesses and anyone with video footage from the plaza last night to call 11 Division.