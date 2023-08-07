A 28-year-old man is dead after a collision involving two jet skis near Wasaga Beach.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred in the waters of Georgian Bay at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

“Police responded to a personal watercraft rental business on Mosley Street in the Town of Wasaga Beach. Wasaga Beach Fire and the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services were also in attendance,” a news release issued by the OPP on Monday read.

“A 28-year-old male involved in the collision was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. One other rider was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.”

Police said Transport Canada and the Ministry of Labour have been notified.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are still under investigation.

“Anyone who may have witnessed or has camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122,” the release concluded.

-With files from CTV News Barrie