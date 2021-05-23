The province’s police watchdog says a 28-year-old man in crisis was shot and killed by police after stabbing an officer at a residential building in Midtown on Saturday night.

The deadly interaction occurred at around 8:30 p.m. at a condo building near Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), paramedics contacted police for assistance with a man who was in mental distress.

Officers who responded to the call went to the third floor of the building and found a man with a knife in the hallway, the SIU said in a news release issued Sunday.

The police watchdog said the man approached and began stabbing one of the officers and two officers used their conducted energy weapons on the man. When that had no effect, one officer discharged his firearm, striking the man with a single bullet, the SIU said.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The officer who was stabbed sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital along with three other officers who responded to the incident.

Toronto police previously said the initial 911 call came from a family member of the deceased.

Three investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The SIU has designated one subject officer and four witness officers.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for this afternoon in Toronto, the SIU said.

The SIU is asking anyone with information or video evidence to contact the lead investigator. Video footage can be uploaded through the SIU’s website.

The SIU is called in to investigate any interaction between police and the public that involves death, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault.