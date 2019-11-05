

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed near the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga in an apparent case of road rage, Peel Regional Police say.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Cawthra Road and the QEW at 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a 28-year-old man in life-threatening condition.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment and his condition has since been upgrade to serious but non-life-threatening.

Const. Akhil Mooken said that it appears the occupants of two vehicles heading east on the QEW got into some sort of disagreement.

Both cars pulled onto the Cawthra Road off-ramp and then parked.

“The occupants got out of their vehicles and the circumstances of what happened next are still under investigation but it appears a disturbance occurred at which point a victim was stabbed,” Mooken said.

Mooken said police have interviewed a witness in the victim’s vehicle but have not yet made contact with the victim.

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.

Investigators say they are looking for anyone with dashboard camera footage of any part of the incident to call them at 12 Division.