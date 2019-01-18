

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 27-year-old Whitby man is in police custody after he allegedly struck his 28-year-old brother in the head with a machete on Thursday night.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Garrard Street and Rossland Road at 8:50 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident.

Officers said they arrived to find a man suffering from serious head injuries.

He was taken to a Toronto hospital trauma centre for treatment.

His 27-year-old brother was taken into custody at the scene.

He was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon and was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Collins at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1827.