Man, 28, struck his brother with machete in Whitby: police
A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is pictured in this file photo.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 11:50AM EST
A 27-year-old Whitby man is in police custody after he allegedly struck his 28-year-old brother in the head with a machete on Thursday night.
Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Garrard Street and Rossland Road at 8:50 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident.
Officers said they arrived to find a man suffering from serious head injuries.
He was taken to a Toronto hospital trauma centre for treatment.
His 27-year-old brother was taken into custody at the scene.
He was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon and was held in custody for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Collins at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1827.