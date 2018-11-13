

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the theft of a poppy box in Scarborough on Monday.

According to police, a man walked into a business near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 4 p.m. and stole a poppy donation box when staff members were not looking.

Police did not say how much cash was in the poppy box.

The suspect, who has now been identified by investigators as 29-year-old Mudathir Salim, was later located and arrested by Toronto police.

He is facing two counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Salim is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.