A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a single-vehicle crash in Brampton more than two months ago that left one person dead.

Emergency crews were called to the area of McVean Drive and Castlemore Road at 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a collision.

They arrived to find a vehicle had struck a pole and rolled over.

Police said a male passenger was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupants, including the driver, fled, they said.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Sukhjinder Singh from Paris, Ont., was arrested and charged with dangerous operation causing death and failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.

Investigators said he was released on conditions and expected to appear in a Brampton court at a later date.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.