

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police say a 29-year-old man is in hospital after being shot in Brampton.

The shooting happened in the area of Queen Street and Finchgate Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.

Police say the man was conscious and was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was last seen in a blue pick-up truck on Queen Street, police say.

No suspect description has been released.

The northbound lanes on Finchgate Boulevard south of Queen Street are closed for police investigation.