

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition after he was shot several times in the city’s Weston neighbourhood on Thursday morning, paramedics say.

Toronto police say they were called to Harding Avenue and Jane Street before 10 a.m. for a report of several shots fired.

Insp. Jim Gotell said they arrived to find a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a car parked in an apartment parking lot.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run and paramedics say he is expected to survive.

A witness told CP24 she heard between seven and ten gunshots and then saw a man sitting in a car in the parking lot of an apartment building, with a woman nearby screaming.

"People came out and covered him in jackets," she said.

Gotell said two male suspects were seen running in opposite directions away from the scene.

“We believed them still to be armed,” he said.

He said one round fired entered a nearby apartment unit but nobody inside was injured.

Two nearby public schools were placed into hold and secure mode as a precaution.

The shooting occurred approximated 2.3 kilometres away from another shooting on Clearview Heights Drive on Wednesday night where five teenagers were injured.

Gotell said he was aware of the proximity but could not say if the two incidents were related.

“Obviously that is something we will take a very hard look at that but it is very early on in the investigation so it would be premature for me to comment on that.”

A CP24 reporter at the scene counted about 25 shell casings in the parking lot.