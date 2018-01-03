

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is facing charges including attempted murder after police found his father suffering from stab wounds and a family dog deceased at a home in Halton Hills last month.

Halton Regional Police say they were called at 11:45 a.m. to a home in the municipality for a report of a domestic disturbance.

On arrival, officers found a male outside the home suffering from various injuries, including stab wounds.

Inside the home, police located a dead family dog and another man suffering from a serious stab wound.

Both men, a father and son, were rushed to hospital for treatment. Police said both are expected to survive.

On Tuesday, police formally charged one of the pair, a 30-year-old man, with attempted murder, uttering threats, killing an animal and failure to comply with recognizance.

He remains in hospital in police custody.

The identity of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim.