

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 30-year-old man has been charged after a parking enforcement officer was assaulted while on his bicycle issuing tickets near Yonge and Eglinton earlier this week.

Police say that at 10:16 a.m. on Tuesday, a parking enforcement officer was in the area of Colin Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, west of Yonge Street, issuing tickets.

A man who had just received a ticket became irate and allegedly pushed the parking officer as he stood straddling his bicycle.

The suspect then allegedly struck the officer with the driver’s side door of his vehicle.

Sometime later on Tuesday, a suspect identified as David William Byrne surrendered to police.

He has been charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court at College Park on July 30.