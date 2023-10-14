Man, 30, charged with sex offence involving 9-year-old boy at Mississauga mall
An increase in non-emergency calls to Peel Region's 911 service have prompted the police force to renew public education on when it's acceptable to call 911. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share:
Published Saturday, October 14, 2023 12:28PM EDT
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for a sex offence involving a 9-year-old boy at a mall in Mississauga.
Peel police said the incident happened when the 9-year-old boy was accessing a public washroom at Square One Shopping Mall in July.
The suspect, who police said was a stranger to the boy, allegedly engaged in a conversation with him that was sexual in nature.
Investigators identified the suspect as Travis Alexander and charged him with invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault on Friday.
He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.