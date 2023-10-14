A 30-year-old man has been arrested for a sex offence involving a 9-year-old boy at a mall in Mississauga.

Peel police said the incident happened when the 9-year-old boy was accessing a public washroom at Square One Shopping Mall in July.

The suspect, who police said was a stranger to the boy, allegedly engaged in a conversation with him that was sexual in nature.

Investigators identified the suspect as Travis Alexander and charged him with invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault on Friday.

He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.