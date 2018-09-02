

Kayla Goodfield , CP24.com





A 30-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Scarborough.

The incident took place in the area of Sewells Road and McLevin Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said they located two men, both lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, when they arrived at the scene.

The two men were taken to hospital from the scene, one in life-threatening condition and the other in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Toronto police later confirmed one of the male victims, identified as Toronto-resident Rudolph Augustus Tyrell, had succumbed to his injuries.

This is the city's 72nd homicide of this year.

A suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been described by officers as a male who was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a black shirt, black pants and a baseball cap.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).