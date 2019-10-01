

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 31-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly flipped over a stolen vehicle in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police Const. Sarah Patten said officers were called to Mclaughlin Road and Avonwick Avenue at 1:28 p.m. for a report of single vehicle collision where the car flipped on its roof.

The driver of the car fled the scene on foot.

He was found by officers a short distance away.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Patten said the man, who is of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, failure to stop after an accident, obstructing a peace officer and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Investigators allege the car was likely stolen a short time before the collision.