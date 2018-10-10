Man, 31, charged after women sexually assaulted on Mississauga bike path
A stretch of the Lakefront Promenade bike path in Mississauga is shown in a Google Streetview image.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 9:41AM EDT
A 31-year-old Toronto man is in police custody after two women were sexually assaulted along a bike path in Mississauga’s Lakeview area earlier this week.
Peel Regional Police say that on Monday, a woman was riding her bike on Lakefront Promenade, south of Lakeshore Road East when she was approached by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.
Investigators say they received reports of a similar incident occurring in the same location several days earlier.
Later on Monday, they arrested a suspect identified as Jonathan Flynn.
He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault with a weapon.
Flynn was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone who witnessed these incidents is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460.