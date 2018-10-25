

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man sought in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in Mississauga earlier this month.

On the evening of Oct. 2, Dorren Campbell was in a townhouse complex at 7475 Goreway Drive when he was struck by a single bullet.

He was driven by a friend to Etobicoke General Hospital where was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, Peel Regional Police said they believe 31-year-old Richard Chambers was responsible for Campbell’s death.

He is sought for second degree murder, as well as another shooting that occurred in Mississauga on Sept. 22.

He is described as a black male, standing five-feet-11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous and not approached if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.